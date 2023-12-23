Okanagan Falls receiving $6.5 million investment in infrastructure

Photo: File photo/Off Track Travel

The community of Okanagan Falls will be receiving significant infrastructure investments in 2024 and 2025, including a $6.5 million investment in their wastewater and water systems.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced on Friday that a portion of the anticipated $6.5 million investment is in the form of grants, some of which are still not confirmed.

The RDOS said the balance of $2.975 million will come from reserves, Gas Tax, or grants that have been received, including the Growing Communities Fund.

“This investment in infrastructure is essential to facilitate already planned development in Okanagan Falls, specifically the additional housing,” Matt Taylor, area director for Okanagan Falls said in the press release.

“This includes market-based and supported housing, which is needed in the community and surrounding areas.”

The Okanagan Falls Wastewater System will receive a total of $1.7 million in 2024 and 2025. Work to the tune of $2 million dewatering solids processing upgrade completed at the wastewater treatment plant was done in 2023. The Okanagan Falls Water System is set to receive an estimated total of $4.8 million in 2024 and 2025.

“Developers are doing their part working to bring market-based housing to the area,” Taylor added. “I am asking the provincial government to do their part through grants for supported housing and other worthy initiatives. This planned infrastructure expenditure demonstrates that local government is doing its part too.”

The work is set to benefit current residents and support the area’s needs as additional housing is developed.