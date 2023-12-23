Former Penticton employee alleging wrongful termination, discrimination in lawsuit against Ask Wellness Society

Photo: File photo

A former employee has filed civil lawsuit against Ask Wellness Society, claiming "wrongful termination, workplace bullying, and harassment."

The suit, filed Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton by Tanja Wilson, names the social services organization as the defendant and alleges mistreatment by a former manager.

Wilson claimed that she was employed in the position of Term Support Worker for approximately two years with the society.

She alleges that on or about Feb. 3, 2023, Wilson filed a complaint with her direct supervisor about the bullying and harassment by another Ask Wellness employee, who had made disparaging comments about their age at the company staff Christmas Party held on Dec. 10, 2022.

The email allegedly went unanswered and was followed up by another email on Feb. 07, 2023. There was no answer to this second email either.

At the same time, Wilson alleges that her employment hours were "unilaterally and without warning reduced from two to three days per week to two to three days" for the entire month of March 2023.

Wilson alleges further that on or about March 8, 2023, she met with two Ask Wellness representatives in the Tim Horton’s parking lot after she had completed work for another part-time employer and was terminated without cause.

In this meeting, Wilson claimed she was simply advised that “it's just not working” before being provided a termination letter, a cheque for unpaid and accrued wages to date, owed vacation pay, and then asked to immediately execute a "Full and Final Release" for an additional payment of $102.45.

Wilson alleged that she was told by the Ask Wellness employee that she should execute the "Full and Final Release" as "she may need the money as she had just lost her job." Wilson said she refused to execute the release as it was filled with typos and prompts to insert data.

As such, she claimed she was not provided the payment of $102.45 as offered.

Wilson claimed she did sign an acknowledgment of receipt of the documents on the hood of one of the other employees' vehicles.

Later, Wilson claimed that upon reviewing her termination letter, she noticed a number of spelling and other errors, including her address.

Wilson is seeking wrongful termination damages, general damages for the high-handed manner of her termination and/or injury to dignity, feelings, and self-respect for age discrimination and retaliation under the Human Rights Code, for a total sum of $31,494.

Wilson alleged that her termination without cause was "solely due to the fact that she had raised a workplace complaint about workplace bullying and harassment and age discrimination and for no other reason whatsoever."

Castanet reached out to Ask Wellness for comment, who stated that as a policy, they are unable to discuss pending legal matters involving current or former employees.

"That said, we take all allegations seriously and have comprehensive policies in place to ensure that all employees are treated equally and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. We are committed to upholding a workplace culture that values trust, integrity, and respect for all individuals. Our priority is to continue serving our program participants, community, and stakeholders," Andrina Tenisci, Director of Communications and Quality Improvement, said in an emailed statement.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have been proven in court.