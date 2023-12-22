South Okanagan-Similkameen 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care contributed over $300,000 to local charities

Photo: Contributed ALERT was one of the recipients this year for 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care

Members of the 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care made a significant impact in the South Okanagan Similkameen region this year, contributed over $300,000 to local charities.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, aims to create positive change and inspire philanthropy in the community.

Pooled money from the groups is then allotted to the groups.

2023 Donation Recipients include:

Agur Lake Camp Society

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society (ALERT)

BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Branch

Central Okanagan Foundation

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen

Critteraid

Highway to Healing Support Society

Okanagan Tree Fruit Project Society

OneSky Community Resources (Foundry Penticton)

Ooknakane Friendship Centre

OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts

Penticton and Area Access Centre

Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry

Penticton Public Library

Ryga Festival Society

Salvation Army Penticton Family Services & Food Bank

Shuswap Foundation

Summerland Kinsmen

The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning Society

Some of the charities who were awarded this year shared messages of thanks in the 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care news release.

"The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) would like to thank 100 Women for their amazing support this past year. ALERT assisted with the evacuation and care for hundreds of people and their animals this summer during wildfire season. Wishing everyone a safe and festive holiday season."

The OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre thanked the 100 Women Who Care group for their dedication to our community.

"We were grateful for the opportunity to present to you on Nov. 29 and are thankful for the donation towards our work. Contributions like this allow us to sustain the OSNS essential operational needs. This includes program and support hours for children and families, purchasing and updating equipment, as well as facility maintenance to keep our Centre safe and welcoming. Thank you again and we wish you all the best this holiday season."