South Okanagan-Similkameen 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care contributed over $300,000 to local charities

Members of the 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care made a significant impact in the South Okanagan Similkameen region this year, contributed over $300,000 to local charities.
The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, aims to create positive change and inspire philanthropy in the community.
Pooled money from the groups is then allotted to the groups.
2023 Donation Recipients include:
- Agur Lake Camp Society
- Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society (ALERT)
- BC SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Branch
- Central Okanagan Foundation
- Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen
- Critteraid
- Highway to Healing Support Society
- Okanagan Tree Fruit Project Society
- OneSky Community Resources (Foundry Penticton)
- Ooknakane Friendship Centre
- OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre
- Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts
- Penticton and Area Access Centre
- Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry
- Penticton Public Library
- Ryga Festival Society
- Salvation Army Penticton Family Services & Food Bank
- Shuswap Foundation
- Summerland Kinsmen
- The Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning Society
Some of the charities who were awarded this year shared messages of thanks in the 100 Women and 100 Men Who Care news release.
"The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) would like to thank 100 Women for their amazing support this past year. ALERT assisted with the evacuation and care for hundreds of people and their animals this summer during wildfire season. Wishing everyone a safe and festive holiday season."
The OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre thanked the 100 Women Who Care group for their dedication to our community.
"We were grateful for the opportunity to present to you on Nov. 29 and are thankful for the donation towards our work. Contributions like this allow us to sustain the OSNS essential operational needs. This includes program and support hours for children and families, purchasing and updating equipment, as well as facility maintenance to keep our Centre safe and welcoming. Thank you again and we wish you all the best this holiday season."