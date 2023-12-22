Penticton's Community Policing shares tips on avoiding gift card scam

Photo: Pexels

The City of Penticton shared some key tips for the final days of the holiday shopping season, hoping to help residents avoid getting scammed.

Community Policing-Restorative Justice Coordinator Jo Anne Ruppenthal said it's important not to make this season easy for those who will take advantage of your kindness.

"When out shopping, make sure you take your receipt, cover up your PIN when using debit machines, and put your bags in your trunk - out of sight," she added in the news release.

While gift cards can be great stocking stuffers, Ruppenthal said to make sure you aren’t buying an altered card.

"The new scam involves stealing 'unloaded' cards, putting a new barcode on the back, and then replacing them in the store. So, when you purchase the gift card and ‘load’ it at the cashier, you aren’t actually giving someone a $25 card."

The card you're giving them is actually blank because the barcode that was scanned by the cashier was a barcode for the thief’s own pleasure.

"You topped off his/her Xbox account or their other store gift card, or whatever type of barcode s/he put on the back," Ruppenthal gave as an example.

"So, the rule of thumb is always run your finger along the back of a gift card - if it’s flat and smooth - it's good to go. If it’s not, give it to a store employee so that they can remove it from the display. I recently came upon one, actually several in a store; luckily, it was me that was purchasing for a friend’s birthday because I saved about five people from being taken by a thief."

