3D-printed firearm seized during Keremeos traffic stop

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Similkameen seized drugs, break-in tools and a 3D-printed firearm during a traffic stop this week.

RCMP say officers from Penticton and Keremeos stopped a vehicle on Dec. 20 at 1:30 a.m. that was travelling at high speed along Highway 3A near the Keremeos Bypass Road.

The passenger was recognized as a 35-year-old Penticton resident with outstanding warrants, while the 33-year-old driver was also found to have warrants from Kelowna. Both men were arrested.

Police say the driver displayed signs of impairment by drugs and was detained for further investigation.

A search found illegal drugs, along with a 3D-printed 22 calibre firearm, break-in tools and weapons.

In addition to their outstanding warrants, both men face additional charges associated with the seizure.

The 35 year old was held in custody pending a bail hearing, while the 33-year-old driver was released to appear in court at a later date.

“This high-risk vehicle stop led to the arrest of two wanted individuals, uncovering drugs and a 3D printed firearm,” states Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

“This incident highlights the unpredictable risks officers face daily and their commitment to proactive community safety."