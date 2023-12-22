"The promise of things getting better": Crowd gathers to welcome in winter solstice atop Munson Mountain in Penticton

Casey Richardson

Even with chilling winds and cloudy skies atop Penticton’s Munson Mountain on Thursday afternoon, nearly a hundred people came out to welcome winter solstice.

The annual event had people gathered at “Pen Henge," a standing stone array atop the mountain, to witness the Sun's southernmost setting point of the year just before 3:30 p.m.

From that day forward, days will get longer, as the northern hemisphere heads towards spring.

Leading the celebration was retired astronomer Chris Purton, who’s been helping out since 2010. The Penticton meeting group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada meets at the site every summer and winter solstice.

“I've been in astronomy, and studying it and enjoying it ever since as a kid. I can't think of anything more fun to do.”

He led the crowd through much of the solstice’s history, along with detailing other culture’s celebrations.

“We're not alone in celebrating Winter Solstice, it's celebrated around the globe by all different cultures,” Purton said. “We're joining in on something that's worldwide.”

Purton explained that the word solstice is a Latin phrase, meaning the sun is standing still.

“The sun has been working its way southward, getting lower in the sky ever since last June. And it's finally, with the weather getting colder, and the days getting shorter, it finally eases to a stop,” he said.

“It seems to pause—standing still—before it turns around and comes back. And it's the turning round, and coming back is the part that's being celebrated.”

While the winter solstice generally lands on Dec. 21, Purton said that back in Roman times when Christianity was just getting underway, the Solstice was often on Dec. 25 instead.

“So when Christianity got established, it was Pope Julius the first that declared this is around 330 AD that Christmas should be on December 25,” he added.

“Solstice is now on December 21. Usually, it varies a bit. But the reason for that is because they're messing around with the calendar. They were on the Julian calendar there and we finished the Gregorian calendar and so on.”

While it can be a little harder to showcase what's going on during a cloudy solstice, Purton said all it takes is some imagination for attendees.

The sun could barely be seen through the clouds, but the crowd still cheered and clapped when the moment of sunset arrived at 3:27 p.m.

Purton was pleasantly surprised to see the largest turnout ever at this year’s event.

“I came to understand that the winter solstice means more to people [because] it's the promise of things getting better,” he said.