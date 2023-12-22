Summerland council adjusts property tax hike proposal to 5.38%

Photo: File photo

After two full days of deliberations and meetings, Summerland council is proposing a general municipal tax rate increase at 5.38 per cent, knocking off more than two per cent of their original rate.

The original proposed property taxation revenue increase of 7.63 per cent was a part of the baseline budgets, which can later be impacted by contractual increases as well as inflationary pressures for the coming year.

For the average home, which is assessed at $944,156, 2024 will see a rate increase of $127.73 over last year.

Garbage rates, are also being proposed to increase at 88 cents a month, which would take effect on March 1 of 2024 and would equate to an $11 increase over the year.

Along with water, sewer and electrical rates, a resident will see a total $252 annual increase in terms of overall property.

"Council has been working pretty hard the last couple of days and we've really tried to get the keep the tax increase as low as possible," Mayor Doug Holmes said.

There will be a public open house on Jan. 17 at the arena banquet hall for residents to attend from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to take public feedback and ask questions, prior to the budget going to first, second and third readings in 2024.

With much of the community being vocal as of late on the Peach Orchard Beach Dog Park during the upcoming budget deliberations, Holmes said they have included $50,000 in the budget for establishing a permanent fence dog park, but the location was not part of the budget discussions.

"That location has yet to be determined that will be determined at a regular council meeting. And it will be the status quo until such a time," he added.

During the public comment period, dozens of local residents used their time to speak for or against the park, debating its merits and benefits to the community.

Temporary fencing remains in place at the Peach Orchard Beach for the time being.