New Penticton fire chief thrilled at legacy left for him; excited to grow forward

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Penticton fire chief Mike Larsson

Penticton has a new fire chief in town, and he is looking forward to joining and serving the community.

Mike Larsson has roughly 100 days under his belt at the helm of Penticton's firefighting crew, having taken over from longtime chief Larry Watkinson in September.

Looking back on the first few months, as well as what happened earlier in 2023 before his arrival, Larsson is already confident in the fire department's success.

"It has been a great year, we onboarded four more firefighters, bringing our total up to 40 firefighters now," Larsson said.

"That allows us to respond to all types of incidents with a lot better of a contingent, just to be ready. One of the big things with that is what we can do when we arrive at a fire. With four people on a fire truck, it allows you to do an interior fire attack or rescue. Whereas when we had three before, we couldn't have done that."

Larsson is also proud of his new team's efforts in community charity over 2023, raising money through the Penticton Professional Firefighters Charitable Society for everything from Toys for Tots to Teens to relief for West Kelowna wildfire victims.

He said the transition, from a previous 20-year career in Pitt Meadows, has been a breeze, thanks to the "very professional organization" in Penticton.

"And that's a lot of credit to the firefighters, the staff and to Larry, for how it's been set up and how it's running. It's been a pretty easy transition coming in," Larrson said.

"It's an incredible team. I've worked with a lot of firefighters through training divisions and such, this is one of the most dialed-in teams I've seen."

Looking forward into 2024, Larrson said a few things are coming down the pipeline, one of which is a study on first responses in the community to see how different agencies can work together to ensure response isn't duplicated.

"That is a an escalating area right now with the medical calls. And so we're gonna look at that just to make sure that, you know, we're not promoting burnout amongst our staff," Larsson said.

"So we are looking at that, you know, can we sustain the calls we're doing, with the resources that we have. That would be one of the biggest things we're looking at right now."

No new firefighters are in the 2024 budget, but subject to the findings of the review, it could be something requested of city council in the future.

Larrson has taken his first 100 days to get to know his crew, holding back on major changes or priorities until he gets the lay of the land.

He is also a longtime frequent visitor to the South Okanagan, and says he is thrilled to now be calling this city home.

"I was excited to get here, the department was handed to me from good hands and I hope to do it proud and I'm just happy to be here."