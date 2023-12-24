Challenging, busy year, says Regional District of Okanagan Simillkameen board chair

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board chair Mark Pendergraft says the district had a challenging year with another busy wildfire summer, but was involved in plenty of projects to be proud of as well.

While reflecting on 2023, Pendergraft said a lot of the year's activity was "overshadowed" by emergencies and wildfire.

"It seemed to include so many electoral areas, it was a little overwhelming," Pendergraft said. The RDOS dealt with fires such as the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos and the Crater Creek wildfire in the Similkameen, among others, all of which required Emergency Operations roll-out and evacuation orders and alerts.

There were also rockslide incidents that impacted RDOS residents.

Despite those overarching challenges, Pendergraft said the board had a busy year getting things done for the betterment of the community, including getting involved in the re-opening of the Adra Tunnel near Naramata , safety work on the historic and iconic Kaleden Hotel, and ongoing work on the Okanagan Falls incorporation study, which may see the community become its own municipality within the RDOS.

The RDOS board, comprised of elected members from each of the six member municipalities and nine electoral areas from Summerland down to Osoyoos and west of Princeton, was active for its first full calendar year as a group. The board saw a shakeup in October 2022 during municipal elections.

Pendergraft said the board is working together well, but there is still work to be done. They were faced with the challenge of replacing the RDOS Chief Administrative Officer this year, following longtime CAO Bill Newell's departure.

"I wouldn't say huge but slight difference of opinion between the board as to what it is we need. So that's going to be something we've got to continue to work on for the for the upcoming year," Pendergraft said.

"It's probably the main reason that we chose to name Jim Zaffino (previously RDOS manager of finance) interim CEO for at least a year until we can work that out between ourselves at the board level and then go out for a new new hire."

Pendergraft sees his role as a seasons RDOS board member and chair as bringing sides together, especially in incidents of differing opinions between municipal representatives and electoral area representatives.

"Municipalities operate under one set of rules and the Regional District operates under another. They're under the Local Government Act and municipalities are under Community Charter," Pendergraft said.

"There's just differences, some [from] those municipalities have been on the Regional District board for a while and understand that, but new ones coming on it takes them a while to to learn it all. And it's a challenge especially when you're new, because there's so much to learn."

Looking forward into 2024, Pendergraft said key focus will be on changes coming down from the province regarding housing density legislation and short-term rental legislation.

He said those are issues that had already been on the mind of the RDOS board, but now the province has forced their hand.

"We'll deal with it, and work through it," Pendergraft said.

"It was on our list to work through anyway, but now it's kind of got front and centre."

As the new year approaches, Pendergraft hopes everyone has a wonderful season.

"I just wish everybody all the best," Pendergraft said.

"Looking forward to the new year, and hopefully it's better for everybody!"