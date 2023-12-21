South Okanagan Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raised more than $17,500 for SOWINS

Photo: SOWINS/Jess Wittman Local Tim Hortons owner/operator Nicole MacMillan presents a cheque to SOWINS executive director Liz Gomes for $17, 571.11, the amount raised for SOWINS during the inaugural Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign.

The first annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in the South Okanagan was a smashing success, with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society receiving more than $17,500 from the local businesses.

All seven Tim Hortons locations in the region chose SOWINS to be the recipient of their fundraiser, along with the Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

“The campaign was a huge success, and we are so thankful that Tim Hortons chose SOWINS for their first annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign this year,” Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS said in a press release.

“We have seen a huge demand for our services in 2023 and donations have been down so this is a real boost for us especially at this time of year."

The charity was also running their annual Share the Spirit of Giving campaign to support women and children in need in the community over the holidays.

“We had a higher need this year than last year, we supported 109 families in need, and raised much needed funds,” Gomes added.

The funds raised through Share the Spirit also ensure the charity can continue to provide the counselling, support services and resources to women and children year-round.

The Tim Hortons campaign ran from Nov. 13 to 19 at the seven Tim Hortons locations in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos and encouraged customers to buy a Holiday Smile Cookie with the full $1.50 cookie price going to SOWINS and Tim Hortons Foundation camps.

“We had a lot of fun with the campaign this year and handed out cookies with Mayor Bloomfield and Councillors Konanz, Miller, Graham, and Gilbert along with some Penticton Vees players on site at the Tim Hortons Westminster location,” Gomes said.

SOWINS is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.