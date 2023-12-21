Summerland museum shares a look back at a 1915 production of Cinderella during Christmas

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The Summerland Methodist Church Christmas production of Cinderella at Christmas in 1915

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a story about an 1915 production of Cinderella, in wishing the community a very Merry Christmas for their weekly local history throwback.

The photograph shows the cast of the Summerland Methodist Church Christmas production, taken inside Summerland's first Methodist Church, which was built in 1905 on the hill behind the Summerland Hotel in Lower Town, according to the museum.

"Although it no longer stands, the manse that was constructed in 1907 alongside the church can still be seen on Gowans St., opposite the Trout Hatchery. The Baptist, Methodist, and Presbyterian congregations all held services in the newly constructed church, with the Baptists and Presbyterians supplying their own ministers, before building their own churches," they wrote in their post.

The Methodist and Presbyterian congregations formed a Union Sunday School in 1909, which is possibly the class in the photo.

"Although it is intriguing that the chosen Christmas production does not have a more religious theme."

The sign in the photo also reads "Xmas" rather than the traditional spelling.

"The letter X stands for the Greek letter Chi, which is short for Christ. The shortened phrase was much easier to fit on large signs such as this one," the museum added.

"In any case, we're sure that the children's performance was adorable, and equally certain that the children in the photo were just as excited about Christmas as Summerland's children are today."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.