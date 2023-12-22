MP Richard Cannings reflects on busy year serving South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Photo: Contributed

Member of Parliament Richard Cannings is looking back on a productive year, and looking forward to keeping up the pressure on key projects.

Cannings, who has served in the House of Parliament for South Okanagan-West Kootenay since 2015, is extremely happy that he had two private members' bills before the house this year, one of which has been a passion of his for years.

Bill S-222 was signed into law this fall, and requires the federal government to increase the use of environmentally friendly materials in future buildings by assessing all building materials’ environmental benefits, including their carbon footprint, before approving use in government projects.

Cannings first introduced the bill in 2017, and while it passed through the House of Commons, it was defeated in the Senate.

This year, it was revived, and came to fruition.

"That was a nice feeling, you know, sticking to it. And one thing I've learned in this business is things take time, things happen slowly," Cannings said.

"I think it was a major accomplishment to get something passed into law that is really already changing the way the government does things in terms of building infrastructure or helping fight, climate change, and also supporting local industries."

The bill was originally inspired by Structuralam, a local Penticton mass timber business.

Cannings' other private members' bill, a Canadian Environmental Bill of Rights, was defeated in the House in December, a disappointment for Cannings. It stated in substance that every Canadian has the right to live in a clean and healthy environment, and had been previously brought forward on many other occasions, always defeated.

"I'm still proud of that bill, and I'm hoping we can again have someone take it up in future parliaments to make sure we we have that on the books federally," Cannings said.

In his role as official Emergency Preparedness and Climate Resilience Critic with the NDP, Cannings advocated for a national firefighting force which could be deployed to areas of need, potentially even ahead of anticipated tough fire seasons based on climate models.

Wildfires are a yearly concern in his own riding as in many of the others across the country, and 2023 was a particularly devastating year.

"We knew that for instance, Nova Scotia was extraordinarily dry through the winter, very little snow, very unusual, and it would have stood out in one of those [climate] models as a place to watch out for fires even though they've really never had fires like that before," Cannings explained.

"And if we had a team of people deployed there ready for those fires we might have been able to stop one or two of them from getting completely out of hand."

Cannings noted that Canada makes water bombers, but orders are coming from Europe and elsewhere in the world.

"We aren't supporting that sector, as we should and as we need to do. So that's something I've been really working on on this year as well," Cannings said.

Moving forward, Cannings said he will keep the pressure on the Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan for his suggestion of a national trained team.

"We need that local expertise and local knowledge about how fires might respond in local areas and these interface areas and we need that coordination," Cannings said, adding praise to local crews who worked hard in the Okanagan last summer.

"But more than that, or on top of that, we need crews that can go into the mountains and into the forest and put out these fires before they threaten our communities. So I'll still be pushing for that next year."

On a broader scale for his party, the NDP, Cannings is thrilled that the government is finally offering a roll-out of free dental care access for eligible families, children and seniors and, eventually, everyone in Canada making under $90,000 per year.

"Dental care is or the lack of dental care is really one of the most visible markers of poverty in the world, in Canada especially. So it's something that makes people feel ashamed about themselves that keeps them from getting good jobs that keeps them from really having a good social life because they they've never had good dental care. They're ashamed of how their teeth look," Cannings said.

"And this, this will change their lives from now on. So we are so proud of this."

The dental care is part of an ongoing agreement between the NDP and the Liberal parties to prop up the Liberals in the lead, and Cannings said his party intends to keep pushing on the requirements of that agreement.

"This agreement with the government is making them do things that they really wouldn't have done otherwise, things like PharmaCare, that's another one of our parts of this program," Cannings said.

"Ten per cent of Canadians can't afford [their] drugs and so they don't take them and they get sicker and we pay later in the cost to our medical care system and beyond that."

Another initiative is anti-"scab" legislation, moving through parliament currently, which would see employers unable to bring in replacement workers when workers go on strike or are locked out.

"That puts the workers on a level playing field with the employers and it's something we've had in British Columbia for everything outside of the federal sphere for decades, and it's worked very well. It shortens the time that labor disputes happen and keeps communities safer," Cannings said.

Outside of Ottawa, 69-year-old Cannings made a personal decision this year: He will not be running again in the next election, whenever it should happen.

"My wife has been waiting patiently for me," he said with a chuckle.

"I love this job. It's still exciting and it's very intense and tiring, but I still really enjoy it. But more and more I realized that I would love to spend more time at home."

Cannings is looking forward to spending time with grandchildren and other family, getting out on his bike, and enjoying bird watching.

But until that day comes, which is likely not for another year or two, Cannings says he will be all-in on his job.

"It might be a couple of years and I'm going to enjoy those two years as well because there's still lots of work to be done. But I think it's time for someone perhaps a bit younger to take over and do this work," Cannings said.

"I just want to thank all the people from South Okanagan-West Kootenay, all my constituents who have put their faith in me and it's been a real honour and a privilege to serve them in this way and I thank them for that."