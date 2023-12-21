Rotary Club of Summerland fundraiser amasses $31.1K, half going to support new peir

Photo: Summerland Rotary (L-R): Rotary Club of Summerland President, Charlene Schultz; 50/50 winner, June Day; and Summerland Rotarian, David Handy.

The Rotary Club of Summerland announced the winner of their hometown fundraiser 50/50 on Wednesday, which concluded last week with a record jackpot of $31,390.

They shared that one lucky local resident, June Day, won their share at $15,695.

The Rotary club expressed their thanks to the residents of Summerland for their "incredible support of Rotary and the Pier."

"All proceeds from this fundraiser will stay local in support of enhancements for the new Summerland Pier," they added.

"Rotary is pleased to be a small part of this community's efforts to build and make the new pier the pride of Summerland and a legacy for Summerlanders to enjoy for generations to come."

For more details on the project, head to the Summerland Rotary website here.