Play Winery in Penticton listed for $9 million

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton winery that rebranded just two years has now been listed for sale, offering up an estate, wine shop, tasting lounge and restaurant space.

Play winery originally opened in 2016, sitting atop Skaha Hills Estate overlooking the lake.

According to the real estate listing, the property totals 15.59 acres, with over 13 acres of planted vines (2016) consisting of Cab Franc, Cab Sav, Merlot, Muscat, Sauv Blanc, Viognier, and more.

The 9088 sqft concrete and structural steel building.

The wine barrel storage and production space is built to create up to 10,000 cases of wine/year.