South Okanagan ski hills light on snow with warmer-than-usual temperatures for December

Light snowfall and warmer-than-usual temperatures for December have South Okanagan ski hills operating with limited runs and half-off lift tickets, waiting on Mother Nature to help boost their season start.

Apex Mountain Resort has limited terrain open, with just their triple chair, T-bar and magic carpet lift operating, totalling 15 runs open out of 80.

Apex Mountain general manager James Shalman said that in late November and early December, the area got into a temperature inversion where the air at the top of the mountain was much warmer than down at the bottom.

“The snow never actually came in the normal abundance that it does early season. So we've definitely had a slower start than we would have liked this season,” he added.

Last year, the hill opened on Dec. 2, a week earlier than their proposed start date due to massive snowfall, with all runs open and full-price lift tickets.

This year, while they did open up Dec. 9 as planned, it has continued at 50 per cent off lift tickets since.

Shalman said that he expects they will not be able to charge for full-price tickets until next week, due to the limited runs.

“We are snow farmers, we are 100 per cent dependent on Mother Nature. If it's a slower start, like this year, then it absolutely impacts us financially. There's nothing we can really do about it. But it is frustrating because we would like to get to that level where at least for Christmas break, you can be at full price lift tickets and have everything open, not just financially but also for people's enjoyment,”

The lack of snow is hurting staff too, with limited chairs open and the skating loop and skating rink remaining closed, cutting shifts for them.

“We've had a lot of cancellations over the Christmas break where people just don't have the confidence that the snow is gonna come when it needs to come for when they're booking,” Shalman said.

Further south, the tale is similar for Baldy Mountain Resort. It only has five runs open.

“The families are still coming with the kids because they like the lower part that's open,” Troy Lucas, operations manager with the resort, said.

“We've been spoiled the last few years. We get so used to great snow years and once the bad one hits you go, 'Oh, okay.' But we're making do. We've got a decent amount open and people are skiing, especially now that we're open seven days a week,” Quinn Grafton, Baldy’s assistant resort manager added.

Both resorts are inviting people out for what they do have open and getting creative with non-skiing activities, such as the tube parks.

Baldy is continuing to host events and family parties, while Apex welcomes alpine and freestyle teams for training.

“Looking at the long-term forecast, there's a light at the end of the tunnel for late next week for the chance of snow. So it's a matter of staying cold and preserving it right, since you don't want to warm up too much to get a melt,” Lucas said.

Shalman said that temperatures are going to drop significantly by the end of this week, which will allow the snowmaking guns to start running again and greatly add to the top of Apex Mountain.

“We want to have as much terrain open as possible. But we also have to take really kind of a good hard look at safety, and safety is our number one concern with our guests,” he added.

“We know everyone's eager, we know everyone's excited. We would love to have it open too. But we just need a little bit more love from Mother Nature.”

Ideally, Apex would like to see 100 centimetres falling to get everything open at peak conditions, but between 60 to 70 centimetres could get them there.

“It's the quality of the snow because if it falls at minus two C minus three C, it's really good heavy base building snow, the groomers can really work with it. If it falls at minus 10 C, for example, it's such light, fluffy snow, there's not much moisture content in the snow and the groomers can't even pack it down to fill the drainage ditches they need to fill or cover whatever they need to cover.”

The expectation is that with the cold coming in and their snow guns, the quad chair should be able to open in the next four or five days.

Baldy wants to see another 20 centimetres at least at the top of their double chair to open up the side of the terrain.

“We hope to be able to open all of our terrains as early as possible ideally. All the non-snow-related prep has been done, trails are packed and everything; we just need more of it,” Grafton said.

“We have a lot of fences kind of placed in strategic spots on the hill. And those are literally to farm snow, they'll catch the wind drifts and everything in critical spots that then we can remove that fence and the cat can come in and push the snow where it needs to go.”

Keep an eye out on Baldy Mountain’s website here or Apex Mountain's website here for regular updates on snowfall and grooming reports, as they expect to see a change coming soon.