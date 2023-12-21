Keremeos RCMP seeking witnesses or dash cam footage after four hurt from crash near Olalla

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 2:08 p.m.

Keremeos RCMP said they are investigating a crash that occurred on Thursday night and left several people injured on Highway 3A, north of Ollala.

BC Highway Patrol and Keremeos RCMP were called at approximately 6:10 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Mazda Protege and Toyota Corolla.

Personnel from Fire Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were also in attendance.

Police said that initial investigation determined the driver of the Mazda Protege, travelling south, crossed the centre line, resulting in it colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Corolla.

"The driver and two passengers of the Mazda Protege were transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Cpl. James Grandy stated in the news release.

The highway re-opened in both directions Thursday morning.

Police said the investigation is currently in its early stages.

"Potential charges under the Criminal Code and/or BC Motor Vehicle Act have not been ruled out. No further details are available."

Anyone who may have information, including motorists who may have witnessed this collision or have dash cam video is asked to contact BCHP – Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene on Highway 3A east of Keremeos was cleared overnight as of about 12:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.

Four people were taken to hospital by ambulances from the scene of the crash near Olalla.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at 6:12 p.m. on Highway 3A.

Two of the patients were in critical condition, while the other two were in serious condition. The spokesperson could not disclose to which hospitals the injured were transported.

Highway 3A remains closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road.

ORIGINAL: 7:57 p.m.

A serious crash has closed Highway 3A east of Keremeos.

DriveBC says the road is closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road, in the Olalla area, for 5.3 kilometres due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress.

A detour is available via Highway 3 and Highway 97.

The next update from DriveBC is schedule for 10:00 p.m.