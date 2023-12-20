Highway 3A closed near Olalla

Photo: Google Maps
Highway 3A is closed near Olalla.
A serious crash has closed Highway 3A east of Keremeos.
DriveBC says the road is closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road, in the Olalla area, for 5.3 kilometres due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress.
?#BCHwy3A Closed due to vehicle incident 6-12km east of #Keremeos. https://t.co/5hlJuGVcpL #Olalla— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2023
A detour is available via Highway 3 and Highway 97.
The next update from DriveBC is schedule for 10:00 p.m.