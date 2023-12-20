Four hurt, two in critical condition after crash near Olalla

Photo: Google Maps Highway 3A is closed near Olalla.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Four people were taken to hospital by ambulances from the scene of the crash near Olalla.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at 6:12 p.m. on Highway 3A.

Two of the patients were in critical condition, while the other two were in serious condition. The spokesperson could not disclose to which hospitals the injured were transported.

Highway 3A remains closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road.



ORIGINAL 7:57 p.m.

A serious crash has closed Highway 3A east of Keremeos.

DriveBC says the road is closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road, in the Olalla area, for 5.3 kilometres due to a vehicle incident. An assessment is in progress.

A detour is available via Highway 3 and Highway 97.

The next update from DriveBC is schedule for 10:00 p.m.