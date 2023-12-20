Penticton-Peachland MLA Dan Ashton not seeking re-election for 2024

Photo: File photo

Penticton-Peachland MLA Dan Ashton has announced that he will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election after a decade working in his role.

Ashton said in his announcement on Wednesday that this was a very difficult decision.

"Please accept my deepest gratitude and personal thanks to you the citizens, members, volunteers, donors, supporters, the wonderful staff at BC United Headquarters and in the Legislature, for your on-going support and commitment to making British Columbia better. We accomplished a lot over the years and for that I am and always will be grateful," he said.

"It has been the honour of my life to be the MLA for Penticton. This decision did not come easily nor was it taken lightly. Over the years of service, I have had the incredible opportunity to be the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Core Review."

In opposition, Ashton held the critic role for Indigenous relations and he is currently the critic for municipal affairs.

This is Ashton's third term as MLA for the Penticton riding. Previously, he was mayor of Penticton.

Last election, he won with close to 50 per cent of the votes.

Ashton has long been a voice in the legislature for more transparency from the government and cooperation between parties, tired of the polarization of politics.

A major project that has long been at front of mind for Ashton has been tackling the installation of the barriers between Penticton and Greata Ranch along Highway 97, and pushing for further roadway upgrades when those were completed.

He also has continued to ask for a secondary route to be established between Penticton and Peachland, which finally saw movement when a major slide closed the highway in September.

Earlier this year, Ashton took a petition calling for reformation to the "catch and release" justice system to the floor of the B.C. Legislature.

Heading into 2024 to finish off his last term, Ashton said he will continue to work hard for his local riding.

"I remain totally committed to BC United under the leadership of Kevin Falcon. Kevin is the only leader able to defeat the current NDP government and deliver positive and real results for all British Columbians, not just broken promises," Ashton said.

"Until the next election, I will continue to serve as your MLA and work hard for you. From my heart and my family, I thank you again for your friendship and your wonderful support over the years."