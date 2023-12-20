Operators behind Penticton's public outdoor skating rink issue final warning to hockey players breaking rules

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Activate Penticton Society is once again pleading with the public to follow the rules of use for the downtown outdoor skating rink, or they may have no choice but to shut down.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the volunteer-run non-profit society described "blatant disregard for rules by hockey players" which is jeopardizing the future of the free public skating rink.

Since the rink opened for the season rules of use have continuously been broken, and requests by society members and others in the public asking hockey players to take their sticks and pucks off the ice have reportedly been met with "defiance and refusal, essentially daring physical enforcement."

Surveillance camera footage also shows that players have been using the rink long after the lights turn off and operating hours cease at 9 p.m.

“Hockey and public skating cannot safely coexist on our small outdoor rink. We have signage that makes this clear, but the rules are being blatantly ignored every day. We cannot go on like this, it’s not safe, it’s not fair on our volunteers and it goes against the community spirit the rink is intended to represent," said Drew Barnes, Activate Penticton president.

"All we ask is for users to respect the rules which are in place to ensure safety of all users. We love hockey too, but there is a time and a place for it to be played safely. Please make a private booking if you wish to play hockey on the outdoor rink. This is a final plea for hockey players to follow the rules of the rink or we will have no choice but to close the rink and re-evaluate our offering.”

Private bookings are available for hockey seven days a week from 8 a.m. until noon, which can be made online here.

At all other opening times, the rink is for public skating only.

Activate Penticton, with the help and blessing of the City of Penticton for land use, crowd-funded the rink over many years, seeing the dream finally come to fruition in early 2022.