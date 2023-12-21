Local Penticton pub looking to make a meal and raise funds for families dealing with hospitalized kids

Photo: Contributed

Team leaders at Penticton's own Dragonboat Pub are planning to use their culinary skills to give back.

The Dragonboat is located on Skaha Lake, and its family of employees have decided to help support the Ronald McDonald House British Columbia, which provides aid and a safe space for families with kids undergoing treatment at the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, many of whom might have travelled from communities far away.

"My wife Jessica and I are now operators at Dragonboat Pub and employ a fantastic team," explains Dragonboat's Keith Corbett.

"The leadership here is excited to help us serve dinner at Ronald McDonald House this January, and we are hoping to parlay this visit with a significant donation to the house!"

Their meal will provide a night off from cooking for the dozens of families staying at the house each night.

Dragonboat Pub leadership is travelling to the house in the new year to cook a meal for those staying there, and are currently raising funds for future visitors to pay it forward.

They have a goal of raising $2,000, and have currently raised just shy of $1,000. All of the money will go to support families utilizing the Ronald McDonald House services.

Anyone who wishes to help them reach their goal can find their fundraiser online here.