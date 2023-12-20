Part of library parking lot to be closed in Penticton Wednesday for electrical work

Photo: Castanet

A portion of the Penticton Library and Museum Parking lot will be closed off Wednesday.

Work will be done on necessary electrical repairs.

"Access to the museum and library will be only from the Fairview and Main St. entrances. The south entrance will be closed. The Martin Street exit will be impacted as well," reads a press release from the City of Penticton

A crane will be on hand to lift equipment to the building's roof.

The Library and the Museum will remain open for their regular hours.