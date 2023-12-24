Top stories: Penticton Vees secure back-to-back championships

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for Penticton's Sports Story of the Year, we are looking at the Penticton Vees' incredible second championship year in a row.

The Penticton Vees had a 2023 to remember, skating their way to a BCHL Championship for the second year in a row.

The Vees were nearly unstoppable on the ice this spring, losing just one playoff game in the first round, then powering forward to sweep their final series against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to win the coveted Fred Page Cup.

The team had a similar win in 2022 against the Nanaimo Clippers, making them back-to-back champions.

The city celebrated their team with a day of festivities called "Party on the Plaza," with hundreds showing up to see the cup and the victorious team.

The BCHL awarded multiple Vees with accolades for the 2022-2023 season:

Brett Hutt Trophy (Leading Scorer): Bradly Nadeau

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (MVP): Bradly Nadeau

Bob Fenton Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike): Josh Nadeau

Wally Forslund Trophy (Team GAA): Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy

After a summer off, the Vees are already back at it for the 2023-2024 season, currently topping the league standings.

Head coach Fred Harbinson is certainly game for a third championship in 2024, but takes it moment by moment with new members to the roster.

"It's not realistic to win the championship every year. Clearly, we've won two in a row here, which was pretty special. But the biggest thing is we just want to take each individual player and, hopefully as a group get better each and every month. And if we do, then you have a chance to fight at the end of the year," Harbinson told Castanet this fall.

The Vees return to the ice after a brief Christmas break on Dec. 30 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.