Quirky, wonderful, odd and everything in between: Castanet Penticton's strange-but-true stories of 2023

Photo: Contributed The Heigh family of Summerland competing on Family Feud Canada

As 2023 comes to a close, Castanet South is inviting readers to look back at some of the quirkiest, oddest, and strangest-but-true stories that made the South Okanagan unique this year.

A Summerland family got a taste of the limelight, being chosen to compete on popular televised game show Family Feud Canada.

"It was the best thing our family ever did together!" Read the full story here.

Bright lights, small cities — doorbell cameras in both Summerland and Penticton captured bright flashes of light falling through the sky on different occasions this year. Watch the raw videos here and here.

In Osoyoos, a wildlife photographer captured a spine-tingling video of swarms of garter snakes emerging from their winter den into spring sunshine. Read more here.

Also in Osoyoos, a rattlesnake with expensive taste that had managed hitch a ride in a Ferrari down to Vancouver the previous summer was found alive and well this summer, seemingly unrattled by his journey.

Enzo, as the snake was nicknamed, was released back into the Osoyoos area after his joyride in 2022, and spotted again in April 2023 by conservation workers, healthy and happy. Read the full story here.

A police chase that ended in a crash in West Kelowna had a wild start in the hills above Penticton, captured on camera by a man who surprised two burglars in action.

"I'm yelling at the neighbours, ‘don't let them in, they’re armed and dangerous,'" the man recounted. Find the full story here.

A Penticton resident had to laugh at the bravery of his two tiny "killer" dogs this week, after they scared a curious black bear off their porch.

"Lucky, lucky bear who got away!" Watch the video here.

And in the Similkameen, a couple had a once-in-a-lifetime interaction with a fully-grown moose, cutting it free from entanglement in a wire fence.

"It isn't every day that one gets to rescue a moose!" Watch the video here.

These are just a few of the strange-but-true stories from the South Okanagan this year — did we miss your favourite? Let us know at [email protected].