Unity House holiday dinners in Penticton promote connection and inclusivity

Photo: CMHA

The holiday season is for everyone, which is why staff and volunteers at Penticton's Unity Clubhouse hosted holiday parties for members of the community with mental illnesses.

The parties included a three-course turkey dinner, photo opportunities, music, and a chance to celebrate the season with friends and companions. Organizers noted the festive season often marks the pinnacle of loneliness for people with mental health struggles.

“Our team is unwavering in their commitment to ensure the holidays are a momentous occasion for our clients," said Monika Belovska, Unity House Clubhouse coordinator, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“We spared no effort in creating a beautiful meal, with cheese and meat platters, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dressing, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and dessert.”

The dinners are intended to forge love and connection, and ensure people know they belong, and that they matter.

All attendees received a small gift of homemade treats, socks, and a gift card to Wal-Mart.

The Canadian Mental Health Authority South Okanagan, which oversees Unity House, "would like to thank all the volunteers and staff who created and delivered meals to folks. The spirit of giving will spread hope and joy this season and beyond."

Unity House maximizes members’ independence, choice, promotes individual growth and well-being. It is a safe and relaxed setting for people to come together. The clubhouse is open seven days a week. Members volunteer to assist with the meals program that offers lunch daily and take-out dinners. For more information click here.