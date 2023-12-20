Helping Hands Society in Okanagan Falls grateful for community support

Photo: Helping Hands Society Okanagan Falls

The Okanagan Falls Helping Hand Society is sending out a heartfelt thank you for the community's generosity this holiday season.

Helping Hand has provided hampers and toys for close to 40 families in Okanagan Falls.

"The families each expressed their sincere appreciation that the community’s help will make this Christmas a joyful one," the society explained in a press release issued Tuesday.

"To all those who contributed to the 'Pink Bin' food donations, to those who gave cash donations, and to those who participated in 'Fill the Van,' our wholehearted gratitude."

The society would like to give a special shout-out to Belich Grocery Store for their generous donations and to James Barnes for stepping up to provide his trailer as the vessel to fill up with food.

"From all of Santa’s Elves volunteering with Helping Hand, we hope you have a wonderful Christmas and we wish you a very Happy New Year!"