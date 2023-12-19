Martin Street businesses inaugural “Stash Bash” fundraiser gathers $2K for oncology clinic donation

Photo: Contributed
In November, a number of Penticton Martin Street businesses joined together over a new fundraising idea to coincide with “Movember”.
The “Stash Bash” on Martin had each business offering an item on their menu of which $1 was donated throughout the month to help raise funds for SOS Medical Foundations $10 million oncology clinic.
The group raised $1,922 through their efforts, thanks to:
- Kori Iceton from The Hub
- Neil Caumartin from Clancys
- Debrah Williams from Pasta Factory
- Liam and Kelsey Peyton from Slackwater Brewing
- Jamie Pearson from the Cannabis Cottage
- Sunny Mehta from Wildflower Distilling
- Megan McKay Hall from Orolo Restaurant
Ian Lindsay CEO with SOS Medical Foundation received the cheque and expressed his appreciation of the group’s support in bringing cancer care closer to home.