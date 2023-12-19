Martin Street businesses inaugural “Stash Bash” fundraiser gathers $2K for oncology clinic donation

Photo: Contributed

In November, a number of Penticton Martin Street businesses joined together over a new fundraising idea to coincide with “Movember”.

The “Stash Bash” on Martin had each business offering an item on their menu of which $1 was donated throughout the month to help raise funds for SOS Medical Foundations $10 million oncology clinic.

The group raised $1,922 through their efforts, thanks to:

Kori Iceton from The Hub

Neil Caumartin from Clancys

Debrah Williams from Pasta Factory

Liam and Kelsey Peyton from Slackwater Brewing

Jamie Pearson from the Cannabis Cottage

Sunny Mehta from Wildflower Distilling

Megan McKay Hall from Orolo Restaurant

Ian Lindsay CEO with SOS Medical Foundation received the cheque and expressed his appreciation of the group’s support in bringing cancer care closer to home.