Top local business story of year: Fall out of the summer travel ban on South Okanagan businesses

Casey Richardson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for our local business story of the year, we look at how the travel ban put in place during the height of wildfire season affected South Okanagan businesses.

A wildfire-induced ban on non-essential travel at the end of summer hit South Okanagan businesses hard this year, closing the final weeks of tourism season in a bleak state.

The government declared a provincial state of emergency on Aug. 18 and Premier David Eby used that power to implement a tourist travel ban for areas that were impacted by fires the following day, like the Okanagan.

Travel restrictions came into effect and prohibited people from staying in temporary accommodation for non-essential purposes.

While South Okanagan businesses stepped up and cleared out rooms for evacuees and emergency personnel, only a few showed up and were needed. This left tourism groups to call for an expedited lifting of the order citing a surplus of available accommodations compared to evacuees.

The restriction had a set end date of Sept. 4, but the province lifted the order early, on Aug. 22, for all communities except West Kelowna.

South Okanagan businesses claimed they still faced a major fallout of plummeting visitor numbers and cancelled travel plans from the ban nonetheless.

Businesses said the final weeks of summer were key to economic recovery and stabilization heading into fall.

Penticton Lakeside Resort & Convention Centre general manager Brannigan Mosses told Castanet at the time that when the order was first announced, there was a lot of nervousness from her staff.

"Some of them [were] in tears in my office saying, ‘What are we going to do?’” Mosses said.

“The hardest impact on this would be really on the staff. So we have employees in the current economic climate already, that are living pretty hand to mouth. And that's a lot of individuals throughout BC, and the biggest impact is on them because we've been having to cut their season a month and a half to two months short,” Mosses said.

Across the city, staff saw hours cut or jobs being laid off early.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and the B.C. Hotel Association advocated for government financial support to offset their claimed losses due to the travel ban.

Penticton lost out on its last major tourism event of the summer too, with the Ironman being cancelled.

Since the rough conclusion to summer, South Okanagan hotels, businesses and tourism groups who lost out have been working hard to draw visitors back to their area outside of its usual peak time.

Destination BC, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), and the BC Hotel Association (BCHA) launched Travel Now, a campaign to encourage travellers back to the Thompson Okanagan region at the end of October.

TOTA CEO and president Ellen Walker-Matthews said their organization has been working on building tourism outwards since 2012, with a goal to see at least 210 days of tourism as opposed to the usual 45.

Building the South Okanagan's visitor season to be more than just a few months is "absolutely critical."

"That really makes the difference for a number of things, certainly small businesses and any size business to be able to maintain a level of service and standards throughout the year, also to be able to keep some staff on," Walker-Matthews said.

"We're not expecting that you'll have as much staff in the off-seasons as you have in the summer months. But to be able to keep your core staff busy, and maybe a little bit above that is really vital to keeping the industry healthy through the long haul."

Winter light-up events, carnivals and festivals have been taking place across the valley this month, seeing great support at least from the locals in the community.

With the federal government so far refusing to further extend the interest-free repayment period for Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans many took out during the pandemic, it could continue to be a tough road ahead.

A recent report from Destination Canada stated that while this year did not have as high tourism numbers as many hoped, tourism could rally in 2024.