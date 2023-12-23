Superintendent for SD67 looks at progress made and goals ahead for 2023

School District 67 (SD67) celebrated new program expansions and building upgrades this year, with the superintendent commending efforts made by students and teachers to continue to grow.

Supt. Todd Manuel looked back at 2023, focusing on how proud he was of their staff for their work during this time.

With 2023 being the first full year without any COVID-19 measures and implementations, schools saw even greater growth in after-school programs and clubs.

“We continue to see tons of great extracurricular and co-curricular work going on and tons of kids being involved,” Manuel said.

“We have an after-school sports and arts initiative that has expanded, and we're supporting hundreds of kids with programs after hours at seven of our school sites. And that's an initiative that's really continued to build.”

Support options to help feed hungry kids expanded when the province announced new Feeding Futures funding, which invests in building and expanding local school food programs.

“That's been another big success this year, being able to add to what was already some very strong support from community partners, who were fundraising and continue to, but this has allowed us to build up those lunch programs. So our [kindergarten] to eight lunch program now serves more students in both Summerland and Penticton,” Manuel said.

SD67 is serving approximately 145 bag lunches a day from kindergarten to grade eight. Manuel said this is incredibly important in a time when inflation has placed extra pressure on many.

“So having programs like Feeding Futures, we're hopeful that makes a little bit of a difference. But also mindful that that pressure is there in the community and similarly for school districts, there are cost pressures that come around increasing inflation costs, so that becomes a challenge as a district.”

In April, the school district was informed that the province had committed to funding 320 new childcare spaces collectively at Wiltse Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Uplands Elementary and Giants Head Elementary.

The funds come after a successful application from the district through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“We're continuing to look at ways that we can bring more daycare sites onto school grounds. So we'll continue to attend to that work and thinking what other things through the next year we’re looking at.”

Manuel said the daycare at Columbia Elementary is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Another major capital project looking to open next year that will benefit the Summerland community is the gym build in progress at Summerland Secondary.

“To see it come together is exciting for the district and for the Summerland community. We anticipate—barring any significant setbacks around construction, and supply—that we would be in a position to see that gem be opened by the end of 2024,” Manuel said.

Plenty of work has been done and will continue to in building student voice initiatives, especially since the district has seen hate in the form of a racist slur on the side of a Summerland school and the vandalism of the two-spirit crosswalk outside of Queen’s Park Elementary.

“I would say that our continued commitment to supporting anti-racism, learning and conversations in our schools is something that we continue to partner with. So that's something that we're proud of, but it's also work that we know we have to continue to stay committed to,” Manuel said.

“We've really been emphasizing student voice at the district, we've had several meetings with students at the district level to get their feedback and impact or input on initiatives. We had student voices and student representatives involved in the district's work and the board's work, to renew our strategic plan.”

The Two Spirit Crosswalk, which was unveiled in May, was funded by the City of Penticton in support of a student initiative.

“It serves as a statement of support for friends and neighbours and our commitment to fostering a connected and inclusive community,” Manuel added.

“Grandma” Grace Greyeyes, provided a blessing during the opening ceremony.

“As you know Grandma Grace recently passed away. Grandma Grace was an incredible support to SD67 students, staff and our school communities. Her teaching, wisdom and message of inclusion and acceptance were a gift to our community, and she will be greatly missed.”

In September, protesters and opponents started gathering throughout the B.C. Interior, butting heads over Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity policies in schools.

The B.C. government says Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity resources in schools create "inclusive and safe spaces for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities."

Some critics claim it’s "grooming" children and pushing an agenda, while counter-protesters say it saves lives.

“I would say it hasn't changed or impacted any of the decisions we make. We are committed to having inclusive, open, welcoming environments for all of our students, all of our staff, all of our families. So we continue to remain committed to that and in support that work throughout all of our schools. So it hasn't changed our focus or our commitment,” Manuel said.

He added that Truth and Reconciliation continues to be a huge focus in the district, as it is throughout the country. The flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation were raised alongside the Canadian and B.C. provincial flags at the board’s building

“We need to keep attending to it as well, and keep attending to the work of equity,” Manuel said.

For 2024, Manuel said he’s looking forward to fostering growth in the school communities.

“I'm just so proud of the team that we have our school staff are just so committed to our kids, to give them the best chances in school and the best chances in life.”