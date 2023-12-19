'It feels absolutely great': Volunteers, community come together to rescue orphaned Princeton bear cub

Chelsea Powrie

An orphaned bear cub from Princeton is now well on his way to safety and rehabilitation, thanks to a rescuing volunteer and efforts in the community.

Lydia Koot is an official rescuer with Northern Lights Wildlife Society, which operates a refuge in northern B.C. She got a call last week about a small cub that folks in Princeton had been keeping an eye on, noticing it alone and near homes.

Koot works closely with the BC Conservation Service, which determines when human intervention is necessary in cases of orphaned wild animals.

"People think a cub is dying overnight, but thankfully bears are really resilient animals. I talk with a lot of people and try to explain why we cannot just jump in the car and come and set the trap, we have rules," Koot said.

Conservation officers eventually determined that yes, trapping was warranted in this little cub's case, so Koot and two companions hit the road and left Hope for Princeton.

The next step was to figure out where the little guy was. Koot spoke to callers who had reported sightings to conservation officers, and knocked on doors in areas where he had been seen, all as heavy snow was falling.

Finally, someone texted in to say that she had fresh baby bear tracks in the snow past her house.

"We ran up the trail, following the tracks, and we found the bear, up in the tree by the house," Koot said.

"They had a really loud dog which had scared the bear up the tree, which was a blessing, that's the best way to catch a cub, when they are up a tree."

Princeton bylaw officers were there to help as well, as they set up the trap with strong-smelling food left in a trail down the tree and into the trap.

The hungry cub was soon contained, caught on video first itching his back on the tree then deciding he wanted a snack and heading down.

Koot then weighed the cub, because the rule of thumb is if the cub is 50 pounds or heavier ahead of winter, they can generally survive on their own.

"But this cub was 20 to 23 pounds, so he would not have made it in the winter at all. It was a blessing that we found it and were able to trap it," Koot said.

They spent the night in Princeton, with the cub safe in the local bylaw office.

"That was nice, because you can't go to a hotel with a bear cub," Koot said with a laugh.

They packed up in the morning and started the drive to Kamloops, offering the cub plenty of food throughout the way. The cub had a hearty appetite, which Koot said was a great sign. He gained pounds along the way.

They were met in Kamloops by local transportation company Bandstra Transportation that helps the Northern Lights rescue free of charge, and off the cub went to his new winter home.

He will be taken care of until the seasons change, then rehabilitated into the wild.

Koot said he is now named "Kenai." It is tradition to let the first person who calls in about an orphaned animal name it, in this case a Princeton woman, and they have a theme each year. This year, it is Disney characters — Kenai is a character in the film Brother Bear.

Koot was thrilled by the success of the rescue.

"It feels absolutely great, it's a feeling you can't explain," Koot said.

"The pleasure, the joy, when you know it's on the way to good health, a good spot, and [it will be released] again next year and it's a wild bear again ... it's just a really, really happy feeling."