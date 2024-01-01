Best of South Okanagan 'good news' from 2023

Photo: Princeton Bylaw Services This little orphaned cub was rescued in Princeton, one heartwarming moment of many in the South Okanagan-Similkameen in 2023

As 2024 begins, Castanet is inviting readers to start on a positive note by looking back on a few of the most heartwarming community stories of the past year that showcase the best of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

After a terrible crash near Princeton, a puppy that was thrown from the car and injured is alive and thriving with his new family.

Magnus was saved by an injured woman who, through her pain, carried him up and out of an embankment into the helpful arms of the Okanagan Humane Society. After rehabilitation, Magnus found his new dad, and got to meet up with one of the OHS workers who helped save him.

"To see him one year from when I got that emergency call about this poor dog, to be able to see that we helped, that our donors helped, our volunteers helped, it's just so heartwarming," she said. Read the full story here.

A Summerland couple shared the story of a selfless stranger who they met in a bowling alley, who agreed to be their surrogate.

Jeff and Jamison Wyse could not believe the generosity of the woman they met by chance, who helped them have baby Ellie. Read more here.

A Princeton family stopped to help after they came across semi-truck overturned late at night, calling authorities and staying with the injured driver until help could arrive.

The family knew they needed to do what they could, and turned on their hazards to warn other traffic while keeping the driver talking. Read more here.

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, also known as ALERT, was busy doing good this year in the South Okanagan. In May they teamed up with the Oliver Fire Department to rescue a horse from the canal — full story here — and was key in wildfire response throughout the summer, keeping animals safe from all over the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys when wildfire threatened. More here.

They are excited to continue signing up more volunteers. Read more here.

In Penticton, the BC SPCA was grateful for many acts of kindness this year. A local fencing company donated roughly $6,000 of their labour and materials to make sure dogs at the shelter had a safe outdoor place to run and play.

"With the SPCA, sometimes there is so much sadness. And I just thought, this is a really good story, shows there are some really great people out there!" said one of the SPCA volunteers. Read the full story here.

And a welding company donated their skills install secure locking devices to keep the shelter's donation area safe. More here.

In Okanagan Falls, the volunteer fire department worked together to pull two deer fawns to safety after they got stuck in icy Skaha Lake in February.

"Everybody has a soft spot for animals and they don't want to see suffering on the lake if they're falling through the ice or it can't get back up on their feet again, and our members are properly trained for it. So we have no problem doing it," explained the fire chief. Full story here.

A Penticton man who saved his neighbour's life was honoured with a Vital Link Award, for his actions dashing into the home next door and providing CPR until paramedics arrived. More here.

A Penticton mother celebrated the success of her campaign to get local grocery stores to add accessible shopping carts for kids with special abilities.

Katie Van Gurp's young daughter has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and can only join her mom while shopping if she has a specially-built cart. After putting out a public call, Walmart responded, saying they would add such a cart because they had seen her story. Read the full story here.

In Osoyoos, the Okanagan Humane Society stepped in to help rescue more than two dozen cats and kittens from a feral colony, many suffering from extreme illness.

"Any animal that is suffering out there, we feel it's a priority to relieve that by fixing the situation, stop the breeding, get them fixed up, get them off to homes and then [we move on] to the next colony," said an OHS volunteer. Read more here.

A North Vancouver family who thought they had lost their iPhone forever in the Penticton channel this summer got a welcome surprise when a local diver found it and went out of his way to make sure it made its way home.

"If you’ve lost your phone, don’t lose your hope in Canada!" Full story here.

A Summerland resident stopped to help an injured lost dog that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, helping ensure the dog got care and was eventually reunited with his family.

"I know how worried you can be as an owner. I was worried when I saw it, it really broke my heart when I saw the paw bleeding and the dog so sad, so confused and disoriented ... I"m very happy the dog is with its owners now!" Read more here.

And in Princeton, the community rallied to keep an eye on a hungry orphaned black bear cub, culminating in his rescue and relocation to a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

"It feels absolutely great. It's a feeling you can't explain." Read the full story here.

These are just a few of the feel-good stories from the South Okanagan in 2023 — did we miss your favourite? Let us know at [email protected]