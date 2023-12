Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton's police, fire and bylaw services are thrilled by the results of this year's Cram the Cruiser event.

On Saturday, members of all three teams volunteered their time to accept donations at Cherry Lane Mall.

Throughout the day, they collected an incredibly 1,220 pounds of food and $821.45 in cash donations.

All the donations will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

All involved would like to heartily thank the community for the support.