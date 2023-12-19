South Okanagan community helps raise $54k for vision of improved local cancer care

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation Attendees at the SOS Medical Foundation holiday gala fundraiser.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's oncology campaign has $56k more in its coffers after its annual holiday gala.

The event, held on Nov. 25 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, saw community members come together to support a dream of advancing cancer care in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Through food, wine, entertainment, live and silent auctions, all capped off by dancing, the attendees were able to show their support.

"The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to all businesses and individuals who generously donated, underscoring the community's dedication to fostering better healthcare outcomes," reads a press release from the organization issued Monday, particularly noting Dennis and Kathy Meakin, City Centre Pharmacy, Oliver Pharmacy, and Rose Valley Pharmacy, and Bell Media Inc.

They also noted Da Silva Vineyards and Canadian Tire.

"Your generous support has made a significant impact on our mission to advance healthcare in the region. While not all sponsors are listed individually, the foundation wants to thank all sponsors, donors and volunteers who made this event possible. Your contributions are deeply appreciated and play a vital role in fostering better healthcare outcomes for our community."

