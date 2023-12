Photo: MoTI

Planned blasting on Highway 97 north of Summerland, and the associated lengthy closures, will pause this week.

From Dec. 21 to 27, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have no plans to do ongoing remediation work at the site of a rockslide between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

Drivers should still be aware that unplanned closures may need to happen intermittently, as conditions can change quickly.

