Police in Penticton seeking public help finding missing man

Photo: RCMP

Police in Penticton are requesting the public's help in urgently finding a man whose well-being is of concern.

Egzon Emini was last seen on Dec. 18 in Penticton



He is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.

Emini is described as:

Caucasian

Male

179 cm / 5’10” tall

86 kgs / 190 lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Slender build

Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or the nearest police department.

Reference file number 2023-20105.