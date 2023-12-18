Police in Penticton seeking public help finding missing man

Photo: RCMP
Police in Penticton are requesting the public's help in urgently finding a man whose well-being is of concern.
Egzon Emini was last seen on Dec. 18 in Penticton
He is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.
Emini is described as:
- Caucasian
- Male
- 179 cm / 5’10” tall
- 86 kgs / 190 lbs
- Brown hair
- Hazel eyes
- Slender build
Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or the nearest police department.
Reference file number 2023-20105.