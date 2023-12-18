227540
Penticton  

Police in Penticton seeking public help finding missing man

Help find missing man

- | Story: 463257

Police in Penticton are requesting the public's help in urgently finding a man whose well-being is of concern.

Egzon Emini was last seen on Dec. 18 in Penticton

He is possibly driving a red 2013 Chevy Cruise, with licence plate: EN500D.

Emini is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Male
  • 179 cm / 5’10” tall
  • 86 kgs / 190 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Slender build

Anyone with information that could help locate Egzon Emini is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or the nearest police department.

Reference file number 2023-20105.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

221970