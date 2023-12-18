Roller derby continues to grow in Penticton, as juniors get in on the action

Photo: SORDA

Roller derby fever continues in Penticton.

The Penticton Pistoleras are proud to announce they had a successful fall recruitment period, as well as the ongoing success of their junior team, the Okanagan Outlaws, all under the umbrella of the South Okanagan Roller Derby Association.

The organization says fall recruitment a saw a "surge" in enrolment, and the Outlaws are now gearing up for their winter season.

"Targeted at individuals with basic skating experience, this program is set to ignite the passion for roller derby among young athletes aged 10 to 18," explains SORDA in a press release.

The program runs in Penticton on Wednesdays from January 17 to through to the either late February or early March, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., billed as "a fun-filled opportunity for aspiring junior derby stars."

SORDA is also offering a "Roller Skating Skills" program as a more introductory course.

"We've had an incredible response from our community, embracing junior roller derby," said Outlaws coach Kim Wall, whose derby name is Drag.

"The energy and enthusiasm of these kids and the burgeoning talent in our junior team are the future of our association."

“There aren’t words for how grateful I am that my kiddo has such excellent role models in her life!” said one skate parent, Jocelyn. Her daughter is one of the very first Okanagan Outlaw players, whose derby name is "Slayer."

“My kid is on cloud nine and I couldn’t get her to bed," said another skate parent and Penticton Pistoleras skater “TnT”. Her daughter, known on the track as “Kobra Kai, is enjoying her time with the Outlaws.

SORDA and Penticton Roller Skate will be hosting a Valentine's "Prom Roller Rink Fundraiser" on Feb. 10 in the leadup to a two-day tournament in Armstrong, BC, on February 24 and 25.

Then, the regular bouting season in Penticton kicks off in April, with a busy schedule of action-packed matchups.

FOr more information on both the adult and junior teams, click here.