Get all shook up celebrating Elvis' birthday in Penticton

Celebrate the King of Rock and Roll's birthday in style this year at a special event in Penticton.
After a 12-year hiatus, an Elvis birthday celebration will take place at Match Eatery & Public House on Jan. 6, 2024.
Elvis would have been 89 in 2024, and the celebration will honour his legacy with a performance by professional, award-winning tribute artist Matt Cage.
Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m., all for $55.
All net proceeds go to the Penticton Elvis Festival organization, a non-profit that puts together the smashing event every summer.
"So put on your blue suede shoes and rock the night away, celebrating the King’s 89th birthday!" organizers say.
"This is a party you will not want to miss!"
Tickets are available online here.