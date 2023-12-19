Silver Eagles Riders spread holiday donations to Penticton charities

Photo: Contributed Kelsey Carter (middle) surrounded by the Silver Eagles Riders Roy Colmer, Tom Barnes, Paul Cowen, Jim Pentleton, Mike Whitehouse, Ron Johnson.

The Penticton Fraternal Order of Eagles "Silver Eagle Riders" have been busy spreading cheer and charity.

In December every year, the group determines how to disburse their Christmas donations to local charities.

This year, they picked two worthy groups, presenting a $500 cheque to each one.

The Penticton and District Hospice Society is the first, an organization which connects local families to palliative care and bereavement services, running the Moog and Friends Hospice House.

The second is the Penticton Breakfast Club, run by the Feedway Foundation, which serves up to 1,000 free breakfasts a week to students at local elementary schools.