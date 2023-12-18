223638
Photos: Summerland holiday train sparkles at night

Holiday train sparkles

Summerland is feeling extra holiday spirit these days as the popular annual Christmas Express train makes its rounds.

Every year, the Kettle Valley Steam Railway decorates its historic steam engine to the hilt with gorgeous lights, offering rides to take in the other holiday sites along the route.

Photographer Mike Biden captured the train in all its glory. Click through the photos above, and to find out more about the train, click here.

