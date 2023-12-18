Plenty to offer in Penticton for last-minute holiday gifts

Photo: Pixabay stock image

With the countdown to Christmas on, finish up your holiday shopping and be sure to support local businesses.

Stop by Penticton’s downtown skincare boutique offering up “a wide range of upscale skin, bath, body and spa experience products.”

“We focus on your skin’s unique needs and customize each treatment to what you require,” said Megan Lindow, skin revisionist and owner of La Creme Skin Care & Boutique, located at 101-207 Main St.

“Our treatments are time based so you never have to worry about booking the “wrong” facial.”

With gift cards that can be preloaded with dollar amounts or with a spa treatment, a retail side that offers a variety of items such as candles, body lotions, bubble bath products gift sets and more, La Creme Boutique is a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs.

“When you support a local shop you’re directly supporting someone's dreams and ambitions,” said Lindow, who added that while “big box stores have their place (by employing) our community on a large scale, you’re supporting your neighbour and contributing to a diversity only available from small shops (when you shop local). Small businesses offer the unique and out of the box experiences you’ll never get from a large corporation because we don’t have to be exactly the same in every store across the globe, we get to be us.”

And La Creme Boutique also stocks Canadian-made products by Sealuxe Organics.

“Sealuxe is a newer brand to our store,” explained Lindow. “They are women owned, from … Crescent Beach, B.C. and use seaweed from the Great Bear Rainforest and essential oils as the base for their bubble bath, body scrubs and body oils. We love their seaglass hand soap, it smells amazing and looks just like seaglass you find on the beach.”

Visit them in-store or online at lacremeluxe.com.

Stop by the Penticton Visitor Information Centre for unique, one-of-a-kind local Penticton products to gift to your Penticton-loving friends and family or even to yourself.

“A lot of locals are pleasantly surprised by the products that the Visitor Centre carries,” said Alice Simpson, the visitor services & membership coordinator.

“The Penticton Visitor Centre sells discounted lift tickets for Apex Mountain Resort. They make a great stocking stuffer!”

Discounts on lift tickets include $99 (plus GST) for an adult one-day pass ($112 plus GST on the mountain), as well as discounts on teen and junior lift tickets, and 25% off ski and snowboard rentals with the purchase of a lift voucher.

The Visitor’s Centre also carries local Indigenous art, food products, Skaha climbing guides, exclusive Penticton-branded clothing items and much more.

“By shopping at businesses that are locally owned and operated you are supporting your fellow Penticton neighbors and investing in your own community,” encouraged Simpson.

The Visitor’s Centre can be found at 120-888 Westminster Ave W, and online at visitpenticton.com

For the cozy-sweater and knitting-loving friends and family members, take a quick drive down to Oliver to the GN’R Alpaca Boutique, to shop a variety of alpaca fibre yarns, mittens, clothing items, and other unique products.

The boutique also offers workshops, including felt bowl making, scarves, an introduction to spinning and much more.

Visit in-store at 7171 Tucelnuit Dr, or online at gnralpacaboutique.ca

