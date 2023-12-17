Road near Nickel Plate blocked at 9 a.m. Monday

Photo: Contributed

Apex Mountain Resort says the hairpin corner headed to Nickel Plate will be blocked at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The resort shared an update on Facebook Sunday night.

"Just an update regarding the AIM’s Truck that’s in the ditch at the hair pin corner headed to Nickelplate. There’s an update to remove the vehicle at 9am tomorrow."

"The road from where the truck is will be 100% blocked off until it’s removed. (Not even 1-way traffic). If you live past that corner and need to get off the mountain or have plans in the morning, please leave before 9 am.," the update said.