La Cucina hits 50-year milestone in Penticton

Photo: Dan Walton, Local Journalism Initiative/Penticton Herald The Mendonco family ? from left Marisa (Spourle), Brandon, Carlos and Maryanne ? is celebrating 50 years in business at 1204 Main Street in Penticton. Their shop started out as the Penticton Food Market before rebranding into La Cucina European Market and Delicatessen.

It was 50 years ago when the public started shopping at the Mendonca’s family business, now known as La Cucina European Market and Delicatessen.

The third generation of owners are on the horizon as Carlos Mendonca starts to think about passing the torch off to his son and daughter, Brandon Mendonca and Marisa Spourle.

He remembers when they grew old enough to be able to help out at the shop after school, and how much pride his dad, Manuel Mendonca, felt to be working alongside his grandchildren at their family business.

“And my mom (Filomena Mendonca), the matriarch, is still around,” Carlos said. “She’ll stick her face in the business every once in a while.”

After decades of fine-tuning their product selection, the family has found Penticton’s favourite European flavours. That means authentic oils and pastas for the popular Mediterranean and Italian recipes.

And their dairy section has grown to include hundreds of varieties of cheese – even if a particular flavour still can’t be found, just ask Carlos and he’ll do his best to get it in.

“We roll with the hits, phase out the misses and we try to introduce a new taste.”

Carlos notices that new trends in cuisine seem to be accelerating, which he attributes to the advent of social media. He said the demand for exotic ingredients – 00 flour and soft cheeses like Burrata or Bocconcini, for example – often start out seasonally thanks to visitors from big cities, before the locals eventually demand they become year-round products.

“Our product lines are always evolving -- always -- it’s always changing.”

They’ve come a long way from when the Mendoncas first built the place – Carlos remembers feeling unsure about how he would stock all their space.

“We were going to be learning as we went along.”

But that was only 30 years ago when the structure was built (by Greyback Construction). Although the family is celebrating 50 years in business, the building itself – and the model of a European supermarket – opened in December 1993.

For 20 years prior it was the Penticton Food Market, a convenience store with a gas bar out front.

But as shopping trends evolved, the family-run business found itself losing market share.

“As we hit 1980 and forward, modern shopping with extended hours and the big supermarkets opening seven days a week – it really shrunk our little niche window that we had a chance to make a good living at,” Carlos said. “The way we looked at it was, we could get out of it or change completely.”

So after doing some research, the Mendoncas figured they could appeal to a wider segment of the community by combining international food with local favourites.

“Products from the four corners of Europe,” said Carlos, whose parents immigrated from Portugal in 1959. The family relocated to Penticton from Kitimat in 1973 to open the business.

Currently there is a staff of nine, and Carlos said they’re very particular about who they hire.

“There’s a certain philosophy and friendliness about making customers feel comfortable and wanting to come back. We want to make sure that when people come in here they’ll have a good shopping experience. And all the staff we have contribute to that.”

Discover their European flavours and get that mom-and-pop-shop experience by checking out out La Cucina at 1204 Main Street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative