Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has seven week old Pit bull mix puppies up for adoption

Casey Richardson

There are eight sweet Pit bull mix puppies running around their foster home thanks to Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland taking them into their care.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said they have six girls and two boys, all named after precious gemstones.

"These wee ones are working on being pee pad and house trained, and they are learning about the big wide world each day. They will be socialized with dogs, a cat and reptiles while in their foster home," she said.

"Each one of these pups will need time care and training as they learn to be independent from their littermates and blend with their new family."

Critteraid will be happy to support all their new adopters with training advice as each one adjusts to their first few weeks with their new family.

The little ones are between seven and eight weeks old and will be getting their first set of shots on Tuesday with a health check. Dunstan-Adams said the estimation for adult size at this time is to be between 65 and 90 pounds.

"We believe that there may be multiple fathers within this litter but we know for sure that mom was a pitbull, while the dad or dads were Pit bull mixes with either Rottweiler or bullmastiff."

Interested adopters will find Alabaster, Garnet, Topaz, Diamond, Emerald, Jade, Pearl and Sapphire all have their own unique personality.

"With puppies this young, Critteraid has a foster to adopt program for our new puppy owners to make sure that each pup continues to get the care they need before being fully adopted at six months old," Dunstan-Adams said.

"Please note due to the holidays, we do not adopt out puppies or dogs on Christmas Eve or Christmas. However, we're happy to start with applications and figure out which pup is going to come home as soon as possible."

The adoption fee for one of these pups is $500, which includes appropriate shots for the age they are, de-worming, microchipped and then spayed or neutered at six months old.

"If you have the space to open your heart and home to a wonderful new addition to your life, please fill out an adoption application on the Critteraid website."

Those interested in one of the "Gemstone Kids" can fill an adoption application on the Critteraid website here.