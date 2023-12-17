Summerland council to review budget, property tax hike proposed at 7.63%

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland and city council will be spending the next three days analyzing the 2024 budget, with a proposed property taxation revenue increase of 7.63 per cent.

Starting on Monday, council will review the baseline budgets, which can later be impacted by contractual increases as well as inflationary pressures for the coming year.

Staff's report to council stated that the Director of Finance and the Chief Administrative Officer met with the department head of each business area to perform a challenge function on existing budget requests.

"The process was one of good collaboration and department heads made further changes that resulted in a reduction of budget pressures compared to initial targets," they wrote.

The proposed budget has $21 million operating expenses in fiscal 2024, which can be broken down into the following segments:

General government - $2,597,705

Protective services - $4,511,828

Works & Infrastructure - $3,473,050

Garbage and recycling services - $ 2,340,800

Development services - $1,533,204

Cemetery services - $163,560

Recreational and cultural services- $3,545,110

Debt charges - $569,336

Transfer to capital - $15,000

Transfer to reserve - $2,284,976

The proposed 2024 general fund budget, when compared to the 2023 approved budget, has an overall increase of $1,664,711.

Since the proposed general fund operational budget currently has a funding shortfall of $781,641, staff are seeking direction from council whether this shortfall should be covered through a taxation increase of approximately 7.63 per cent, prior to being presented at the January 17, 2024, public open house.

Staff said a one per cent tax rate increase generates approximately $102,908 in additional tax revenues.

The typical Summerland home home assessed at $944,156 would see an increase in property taxes of approximately $168.14.

An average Summerland business assessed at $434,744 would see an annual increase in property taxes of approximately $202.37, according to the district.

"These tax principles may affect the individual property classes that make up the overall taxation revenue amount, however, the purpose of the 2024 general budget is to determine what that overall taxation revenue amount should be," staff said.

A full breakdown of the proposed budget and recommendations can be found in the Summerland General Fund Operating Budgets agenda online here.