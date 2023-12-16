Snakebite Film Festival returns to Penticton in February

Photo: One Eye Shut Media/ Snakebite File Festival

Hoping to once again draw hundreds to Penticton to take in a show, the Snakebite Film Festival 2024 returns this year having joined forces with the Okanagan Society for Independent Filmmaking (OSIF).

In 2023, the festival reported over 650 tickets sold and 820 people attending the five films featured.

"Over 35 percent of attendees were travellers from out of town. 2024 will have seven theatres booked over four days with the opening film by John Waters, Hairspray on Feb. 1," they said in a press release.

One of the theatres will be showcasing local Okanagan Filmmakers as a series of short films that will be voted on by the audience during the festival.

The festival includes a Friends of Snakebite event on Jan. 31 at Pizzeria Tratto, a launch party at Black Antler on Feb. 1st and a festival favourite wine tour on Feb. 2 ending at Gusto Ferrari Italian Restaurant.

For the show schedule and tickets, head to their website snakebitefilmfestival.com

For additional information contact: [email protected]