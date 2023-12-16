Summerland council to discuss zoning amendment for downtown hotel and major apartment building proposal

Photo: District of Summerland Artist rendering of the hotel and apartment building

Summerland council will be considering an Official Community Plan amendment and rezoning application for a four storey, 51 room hotel, and a six storey, 84 residential unit apartment building on Tuesday.

The property, located at at 9514 & 9518 Julia Street and 14406 & 14408 Rosedale Avenue, would be rezoned to create one consolidated residential zoned parcel for the apartment building, and a consolidated tourist commercial zoned parcel that would allow for a hotel building, from their previous low density residential zoning.

Staff's report to council stated that the proposed apartment building use is intended to add to the district’s rental housing supply, with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units that will be available for rental accommodation purposes. As the rental units are not planned to be age-restricted or geared to seniors, and staff believes this will to cater to a range of community demographics and needs.

As well, the hotel would add a unique tourist accommodation use in proximity to the downtown and Highway 97 to support downtown businesses.

Staff did note that the area immediately to the west and north is predominantly single family residential and the placement of a high density apartment residential building could be seen as "not meeting the character of this surrounding neighbourhood."

"The Advisory Planning Commission similarly recognized this concern, and for this reason had asked the applicant to provide further detail on consideration of a potential transition of future land use density in the surrounding neighbourhood parcels if this project was to move forward," reads the staff report.

Council will need to approve variances for the rear yard setback, amenity area, side yard setback, and height to allow for the proposed six storey apartment building. Staff are recommending that these variances, along with the form and character of the proposed apartment building be considered in a separate multi-family development permit application at a later time and following review of the zoning change.

A public information meeting was held by the developer back on Feb. 23, 2023. A total of 23 people attended the information meeting and the majority of feedback revolved around concern for traffic in the area and needed road upgrades to accommodate the change.

In October, the developer followed up with new plans that provided additional parking and a traffic impact assessment completed by CTS Traffic Engineering.

The developer then held a follow-up public information meeting to present the revised plans and results of the traffic impact assessment on Dec. 8, where a total of 13 people attended this open house. Again, the majority of the feedback was concern around traffic and density in the area.

However, according to the report, most are in favour of the actual development (hotel and rental apartment building), with everyone agreeing this was a need for Summerland.

Further review from the Ministry of Transportation will have to be completed alongside other need road and infrastructure upgrades.

Staff are recommending that both the proposed OCP amendment and zoning bylaw amendment be provided a first and second reading by council. Staff are also recommending that council proceed with setting a public hearing to hear comments from the public with regards to these amendment bylaws for Jan.16, 2024.

More details and the full plans can be found online in the evening council agenda for Tuesday's meeting.