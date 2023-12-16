Four Okanagan athletes recognized for their outstanding accomplishments with Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Photo: I?SPARC

Ten young athletes were honoured earlier this week by the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC), named as provincial recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

In collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, I·SPARC said they launched the regional nomination process for the Premier’s Awards in late 2022, receiving nominations from each of I·SPARC’s six regions (Fraser, Interior, Northeast, Northwest, Vancouver Coastal, and Vancouver Island).

Nominations were open to Indigenous athletes under the age of 25 who have "competed in performance sport, demonstrated a commitment to their education and culture, and have promoted healthy and active lifestyles."

I·SPARC said after the athlete nomination process, a total of 33 were selected and announced as regional recipients in July. Of the 33 regional recipients, 10 athletes were selected as provincial recipients for the 2022 Provincial Awards, which are:

Kalezafar Lawrence (Penelakut Tribe): Lacrosse / Penticton, BC

Brooke Hall-Eckes (Tsartlip and Métis): Softball / Penticton, BC

Kynan Haintz (Hwlitsum): Wrestling / Pitt Meadows, BC

Kayla Burns (Métis): Volleyball / Oliver, BC

Indigo Berry (Hwlitsum First Nation): Karate / Kelowna, BC

Alex Paterson (Métis): Box and Field Lacrosse / Pitt Meadows, BC

Justin George (Tsleil-Waututh Nation): Soccer / North Vancouver, BC

Lauren Curtis (Wampanoag): Track & Field – Hammer Throw / Mission, BC

Braden Blace (Squamish Nation): Hockey / Duncan, BC

Santana DeFazio (Sts’ailes): Soccer / Abbotsford, BC

The 10 provincial recipients will receive a $500 bursary, a framed limited edition Premier's Award print, and will have their photo and biography on display in the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Premier David Eby offered his congratulations to athletes upon recieving the Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

"You worked hard, trained hard, you earned this honour. Today is about celebrating your achievements both on and off the field of play. You have already accomplished so much as leaders in your sport and in your community and this is just the beginning. All of BC is cheering you on and so am I. Congratulations to you on your amazing achievements,” he said in the news release.

Corinne McKay, President of I·SPARC Board of Directors, added that “Through sport, Indigenous youth are not just excelling, they’re rewriting their narratives of possibility. These awards celebrate not only their achievements on the field, but their resilience, determination, and the cultural strength they carry with them."

I·SPARC celebrated with the 2022 Premier’s Awards recipients during special event virtual ceremony that included a pre-taped video presentation hosted by Julie Nolin (Métis and Cree), a weekend anchor for Global BC. She presented from the BC Sports Hall of Fame in the Indigenous Sport Gallery. The full video can be found below.

Contributed Indigenous Sport BC