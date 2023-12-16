Join Penticton's Discovery House for Shed the Light on Addiction light up fundraiser

Photo: File photo

The Penticton community is invited to gather on Saturday for the Shed the Light on Addiction campaign, all in support of the recovery resource society.

Discovery House's annual fundraising campaign has past clients bravely share their journeys and the benefits it has given them.

So far, the campaign has raised over $73k but still needs approximately $77k to achieve their $150,000 goal.

This past year, nearly 80 men have come through the program.

A holiday event will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Discovery House, located at 633 Winnipeg Street will begin with an open house and refreshments from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. before the recovery speakers and house light-up takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To support the campaign, people can purchase a Christmas light bulb for $10 or a string of 25 bulbs for $250 to help light their recovery house. The campaign runs until Dec. 31.

For more information, head to their website here, e-transfer to [email protected] or call 250-809-6075

Casey Richardson