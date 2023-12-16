Thousands of dollars in grants heading to South Okanagan-Boundary-Similkameen arts organizations and extracurricular activities

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

A helping hand has been dolled out by the provincial government to assist local organizations and parent advisory councils to support young artists and extracurricular activities this week.

The more than $4.5 million in Community Gaming Grants funding was announced to on Friday that will benefit the program's arts and culture stream and parent advisory council and district parent advisory council (PAC/DPAC) stream.

In the South Okanagan-Boundary-Similkameen, dozens of schools and programs are recieving funds.

“Beyond its obvious contributions, the arts and culture sector is a beacon of community identity, fostering inclusivity and social cohesion,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said in a press release.

‘We need these connections now more than ever. Beyond that, the great work of all those people working and volunteering in the sector stimulates economic growth by encouraging tourism, generating employment opportunities, and supporting local artisans."

Russel said he's proud to see the support coming in at the local level, whether that's for the Art Gallery in Grand Forks, the Community Theatre Society of Oliver, the Museum and Archives Society in Princeton, or points in between.

"The work they do is important and appreciated, and I'm pleased to announce more support for our communities across the region," he added.

In the region, six organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture including:

Christina Lake Arts and Artisans Society - $8,000

Grand Forks Art Gallery Society - $50,000

Oliver Community Theatre Society - $8,500

Osoyoos Festival Society - $5,000

Princeton and District Museum and Archives Society - $9,000

Princeton Community Arts Council Society - $6,500

The following parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils are receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment:

Christina Lake Elementary School Parent Advisory Council - $2,000

John A. Hutton Elementary School PAC - $4,600

Dr. D.A. Perley P.A.C. - $12,860

Boundary Central Secondary School PAC - $2,420

Okanagan Falls Elementary School PAC - $2,160

Oliver Elementary School PAC - $7,260

Southern Okanagan Secondary School P.A.C. - $9,940

YouLearn.ca PAC - $4,000

Tuc El Nuit P.A.C. - $4,640

Osoyoos Elementary School PAC - $7,520

Osoyoos Secondary School PAC - $4,400

West Boundary Elementary Parent Advisory Council - $2,000

Similkameen Elementary - Secondary School P.A.C. - $6,140

Vermilion Forks Elementary PAC - $2,920

John Allison Elementary School Parent Advisory Council -$2,740

More than $18.2 million in new funding will go to over 650 organizations to support arts and culture across the province, and more than 1,300 parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils will also receive over $11.2 million to support extracurricular activities throughout British Columbia.