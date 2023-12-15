Penticton RCMP report missing senior woman found safe

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 6:52 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP report that the missing senior has now been found safe and thanks the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior with early onset dementia.

Police are looking for 68-year-old Lourde Pires, who was last reported seen around 8 a.m. near St Anne’s Parish at 1296 Main Street in Penticton on Friday.

Pires is described 5’3, weighing around 135 lbs with grey short hair.

She is possibly wearing a blue trench coat and grey or pink toque.

Pires has a Portuguese background and police say she has minimal English speaking abilities.

Anyone with any further information or knows of the whereabouts of Pires is asked to please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.